Podcast: States ask truckers about parking needs

Three states are taking the pulse of trucking regarding the parking crisis. Land Line’s Tyson Fisher explains why it’s important to chime in. Also, when you get your own authority, getting insurance is usually one of the first orders of business. We’ll discuss what coverage is needed and more. And plenty of capacity means less negotiating power for drivers. Our Market Update covers load-to-truck ratios and looks ahead to reefer traffic on the July Fourth holiday.
10:14 – States ask truckers about parking needs
25:09 – Insurance when you’re getting your own authority
40:09 – A look ahead to the July Fourth spot market
- The New York State DOT has released a truck parking survey for truckers who travel Interstate 84 in the state. All responses are due by June 28.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s truck insurance program here.
- Get more information about the freight market.
- On June 22, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion in Ashland, Ohio, held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A U.S. Court of Appeals upholds California’s AB5 law. PHMSA proposes registration fee hikes for hazmat haulers. And a strike north of the border is averted.
States ask truckers about parking needs
A number of states are taking the pulse of the trucking industry regarding the parking crisis. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine explains why it’s important to chime in when and where you can, then runs through a list of other truck parking news throughout the country in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.
Insurance when you’re getting your own authority
When you get your own authority, getting insurance is usually one of the first orders of business. We sit down with the folks from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss what coverage is needed, what questions to ask and what to consider when finding coverage for your business.
A look ahead to the July Fourth spot market
Plenty of capacity means less negotiating power for drivers. We speak with DAT in this week’s Market Update about load-to-truck ratios, which declined for all three equipment types last week. We’ll break down the numbers and talk about what reefer haulers can expect as the July Fourth holiday approaches.