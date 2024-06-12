Contact Us

Podcast: States ask truckers about parking needs

June 12, 2024

|

Three states are taking the pulse of trucking regarding the parking crisis. Land Line’s Tyson Fisher explains why it’s important to chime in. Also, when you get your own authority, getting insurance is usually one of the first orders of business. We’ll discuss what coverage is needed and more. And plenty of capacity means less negotiating power for drivers. Our Market Update covers load-to-truck ratios and looks ahead to reefer traffic on the July Fourth holiday.

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – States ask truckers about parking needs

25:09 – Insurance when you’re getting your own authority

40:09 – A look ahead to the July Fourth spot market

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A U.S. Court of Appeals upholds California’s AB5 law. PHMSA proposes registration fee hikes for hazmat haulers. And a strike north of the border is averted.

Back to top

States ask truckers about parking needs

A number of states are taking the pulse of the trucking industry regarding the parking crisis. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine explains why it’s important to chime in when and where you can, then runs through a list of other truck parking news throughout the country in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.

Back to top

Insurance when you’re getting your own authority

When you get your own authority, getting insurance is usually one of the first orders of business. We sit down with the folks from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss what coverage is needed, what questions to ask and what to consider when finding coverage for your business.

Back to top

A look ahead to the July Fourth spot market

Plenty of capacity means less negotiating power for drivers. We speak with DAT in this week’s Market Update about load-to-truck ratios, which declined for all three equipment types last week. We’ll break down the numbers and talk about what reefer haulers can expect as the July Fourth holiday approaches.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

truck parking

Podcast: Researchers look to tech to help solve the truck parking crisis

Researchers at the University of Connecticut are looking to go beyond state lines in hopes of sparking investment in parking expansion.

June 11

left lane chain laws

Podcast: Colorado changes chain laws, eyes truck parking and more

A new Colorado law will affect chain laws, parking options, left lane restrictions and more. We’ll discuss those, plus one town’s truck ban.

June 10

tools

Podcast: The top five tools to have with you on the road

What do you do if you break down out on the road? Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia lists a few of the tools you should have with you.

June 07

Manhattan New York City Congestion pricing

Podcast: Congestion pricing in NYC on hold – what’s next?

Now that New York City’s congestion pricing is on hold, will it move forward, and when? And what will happen with lawsuits over the plan?

June 06

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: States ask truckers about parking needs

Podcast: Researchers look to tech to help solve the truck parking crisis

Podcast: Colorado changes chain laws, eyes truck parking and more

Podcast: The top five tools to have with you on the road

Podcast: Congestion pricing in NYC on hold – what’s next?