Podcast: States ask truckers about parking needs

Three states are taking the pulse of trucking regarding the parking crisis. Land Line’s Tyson Fisher explains why it’s important to chime in. Also, when you get your own authority, getting insurance is usually one of the first orders of business. We’ll discuss what coverage is needed and more. And plenty of capacity means less negotiating power for drivers. Our Market Update covers load-to-truck ratios and looks ahead to reefer traffic on the July Fourth holiday.

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – States ask truckers about parking needs

25:09 – Insurance when you’re getting your own authority

40:09 – A look ahead to the July Fourth spot market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A U.S. Court of Appeals upholds California’s AB5 law. PHMSA proposes registration fee hikes for hazmat haulers. And a strike north of the border is averted.

States ask truckers about parking needs

A number of states are taking the pulse of the trucking industry regarding the parking crisis. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine explains why it’s important to chime in when and where you can, then runs through a list of other truck parking news throughout the country in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.

Insurance when you’re getting your own authority

When you get your own authority, getting insurance is usually one of the first orders of business. We sit down with the folks from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss what coverage is needed, what questions to ask and what to consider when finding coverage for your business.

A look ahead to the July Fourth spot market

Plenty of capacity means less negotiating power for drivers. We speak with DAT in this week’s Market Update about load-to-truck ratios, which declined for all three equipment types last week. We’ll break down the numbers and talk about what reefer haulers can expect as the July Fourth holiday approaches.

