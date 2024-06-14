Podcast: The transition to electric trucks will cost how much?!

A recent report from Ryder lays out the high cost of transitioning from diesel to electric trucks – not just for Ryder itself but for the greater economy at large. Then, we hand out roses to those doing right by truckers and razzberries to those doing wrong. And finally, visitors to the OOIDA tour truck have been talking about one thing more than anything – that the price of just about everything seems to be going up.
10:25 – The transition to electric trucks will cost how much?!
- Get daily updates here of travel information related to superloads moving through southern and central Ohio.
- Effective Aug. 1, the CDC has announced new requirements for dogs being brought into the U.S.
- If you have a rose or razzberry you’d like considered for on air or in the magazine, you can send it here or on Facebook.
- On June 22, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion in Ashland, Ohio, held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Today’s trucking news: An ELD manufacturer discontinues one of its models
The transition to electric trucks will cost how much?!
Ryder has a new report that lays out the cost of transitioning from diesel to electric trucks – not just for Ryder itself but for the greater economy at large. Darren Epps, Ryder’s senior director for advance vehicle technology, joins the program with a breakdown of what it found.
Roses & Razzberries
From two truck drivers who quickly went into hero mode to save lives to a ticket writing-campaign in Pennsylvania, Tyson Fisher, SJ Munoz and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine hand out roses to those doing right by truckers – and razzberries to those doing wrong.
Inflation ruminations
OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing about something we’re all thinking about these days – that the price of everything is going up. From increased roadside service costs to higher lumping fees, Ellis shares what visitors to the OOIDA tour truck are telling him.