Podcast: The transition to electric trucks will cost how much?!

A recent report from Ryder lays out the high cost of transitioning from diesel to electric trucks – not just for Ryder itself but for the greater economy at large. Then, we hand out roses to those doing right by truckers and razzberries to those doing wrong. And finally, visitors to the OOIDA tour truck have been talking about one thing more than anything – that the price of just about everything seems to be going up.

0:00 – Newscast

10:25 – The transition to electric trucks will cost how much?!

25:10 – Roses & Razzberries

40:09 – Inflation ruminations

The transition to electric trucks will cost how much?!

Ryder has a new report that lays out the cost of transitioning from diesel to electric trucks – not just for Ryder itself but for the greater economy at large. Darren Epps, Ryder’s senior director for advance vehicle technology, joins the program with a breakdown of what it found.

Roses & Razzberries

From two truck drivers who quickly went into hero mode to save lives to a ticket writing-campaign in Pennsylvania, Tyson Fisher, SJ Munoz and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine hand out roses to those doing right by truckers – and razzberries to those doing wrong.

Inflation ruminations

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing about something we’re all thinking about these days – that the price of everything is going up. From increased roadside service costs to higher lumping fees, Ellis shares what visitors to the OOIDA tour truck are telling him.

