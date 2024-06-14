UCR fees to increase in 2025

The Unified Carrier Registration fees for 2025 will be about 25% more than they were in 2024.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced the UCR fees in a final rule that is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday, June 17.

“Following a reduction in fees of an average of 37.3% over the two prior years, the fees for the 2025 registration year will be increased above the fees for the 2024 registration year by an average of 25% overall, with varying increases between $9 and $9,000 per entity, depending on the applicable fee bracket,” FMCSA wrote. “The final rule is based upon a recommendation from the UCR Plan.”

UCR is an annual permit that most motor carriers must pay if they have an active U.S. DOT number, regardless of whether they are using that DOT number or whether it is marked interstate, according to OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.

All states must enforce UCR requirements, whether or not a state participates in it. The not-participating states are Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Wyoming. Washington, D.C., also does not participate. The UCR applies to all motor carriers and entities required to register with FMCSA, including those based in Canada and Mexico.

According to FMCSA, UCR fees are used by participating states for motor carrier safety programs and enforcement or for the administration of the UCR Plan and UCR agreement.

UCR fees for 2025

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $46 3-5 $138 6-20 $276 21-100 $963 101-1,000 $4,592 1,001 and above $44,836

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $37 3-5 $111 6-20 $221 21-100 $769 101-1,000 $3,670 1,001 and above $35,836

Comments

FMCSA published a notice of proposed rulemaking with the intent to increase the fees by 25% in January.

The agency received about 60 comments from the public. Many of the commenters suggested that an increase is “unwarranted.” FMCSA defended the increase.

“By statute, the UCR fee is authorized for annual adjustment by FMCSA, either to increase or decrease the fee to ensure adequate funds to provide participating states with their revenue entitlement,” the agency wrote.

Although FMCSA is increasing the fee for one truck from $37 in 2024 to $46 in 2025, the cost still is significantly lower than in past years.

In 2019, the fee for one truck was $68. It then fell to $59 for the next three years, $41 in 2023 and $37 in 2024. LL