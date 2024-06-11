Podcast: Researchers look to tech to help solve the truck parking crisis

Researchers at the University of Connecticut are looking to go beyond state lines in hopes of sparking investment in parking expansion. Also, another successful SuperRigs is in the books – and this year’s winner says he went just to have fun, because it was in his own backyard. And New York has delayed its congestion pricing plan, so what does that decision mean for other cities that were considering similar proposals?

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – Researchers look to tech to help solve the truck parking crisis

25:09 – Victory at SuperRigs special for winner

40:09 – What does New York congestion pricing delay mean to the rest of the U.S.?

Voting is open now through June 28 for the Women in Trucking Association’s Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation contest.

If you’d like to take part in the New Jersey DOT’s truck parking survey, click here. The survey closes June 16.

Through Wednesday, June 12, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Carlisle, Pa. That’s located at Exit 52 off Interstate 81 and Exit 226 off Interstate 76. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

It's now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA's Fighting For Truckers

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel drops to its lowest average price since January 2022. Another milestone is reached in the Key Bridge collapse recovery process. And the trucker who torched several Swift Transportation trailers is heading to prison.

Researchers look to tech to help solve the truck parking crisis

As Connecticut looks to technology to address the truck parking issue, researchers at the University of Connecticut are looking to go beyond state lines in hopes of sparking investment in parking expansion. We speak with those researchers about their plans.

Victory at SuperRigs special for winner

Another successful SuperRigs is in the books – and this year’s winner says he went just to have fun, because it was in his own backyard. We speak with him about taking home the grand prize and what it means to claim a spot in next year’s Shell Rotella calendar.

What does New York congestion pricing delay mean to the rest of the U.S.?

As we reported last week, New York’s governor has indefinitely postponed the congestion pricing plan that was scheduled to go into effect at the end of the month in New York City’s Central Business District. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office joins the program to offer some insight into how this happened and what it means more broadly.

