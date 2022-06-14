More of the same with diesel prices

Diesel numbers continue to climb, according to the June 13 report released by the Energy Information Administration report.

Of note in this week’s report is the EIA’s new methodology to determine its weekly average diesel prices.

As a result, prices from the June 6 report are not directly comparable to this week.

The June 13 report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.718. It was $5.703 on the June 6 report.

At $5.37, the Gulf Coast region features the lowest price per gallon, while California has the highest price ($6.887).

The national average is $2.432 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on June 13 as reported by the EIA (Note: EIA began using new statistical methodologies on June 13. Last week’s price and this week’s price are not directly comparable, according to the EIA.):

U.S. – $5.718, up 1.5 cents.

East Coast – $5.852, down seven-tenths of a cent.

New England – $6.122, down 7.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $6.084, down 11.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.736, up 2.9 cents.

Midwest – $5.631, up 16.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.37, up 6.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.692, up 10.1 cents.

West Coast – $6.423, down 1.8 cents.

West Coast less California – $6.022, up 2.3 cents.

California – $6.887, up 5.6 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 15.9 cents to $5.584, according to a June 13 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck

stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The Midwest and West Coast saw the highest increases with a 27.3-cent increase in the California region, the highest.

In all, seven of the 10 regions reported a jump of 11 cents or more.

New England and the Central Atlantic were the only two regions where the average price per gallon dropped.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, June 13, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.584, up 15.9 cents.

East Coast – $5.844, up 2.6 cents.

New England – $6.174, down 3.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $6.078, down 6.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.652, up 13.6 cents.

Midwest – $5.467, up 22 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.307, up 14.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.609, up 11 cents.

West Coast – $6.263, up 26.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.885, up 25.8 cents.

California – $6.817, up 27.3 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.77 for June 13.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.645 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.56 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.214 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.771 per gallon on June 12, 2022, according to AAA. LL