Diesel back up by double digits

After three consecutive weeks of lower diesel prices, the national average jumped by 16.4 cents, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report.

The June 6 report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.703, up from $5.539 a week ago.

It was even greater on the West Coast. The West Coast less California region reported a 32.9-cent increase. In addition, the West Coast region’s average price surged by 30.7 cents, and California went up by 28.9 cents.

But it wasn’t just out west.

The Lower Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions all reported double-digit increases.

New England and the Central Atlantic were the only regions where prices dropped, by about 3 cents each.

At $5.309, the Gulf Coast region features the lowest price per gallon.

The national average is $2.429 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on June 6 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.703, up 16.4 cents

East Coast – $5.922, up 7.4 cents.

New England – $6.195, down 3.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $6.196, down 2.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.707, up 15.5 cents.

Midwest – $5.468, up 22.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.309, up 12.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.591, up 9.7 cents.

West Coast – $6.441, up 30.7 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.999, up 32.9 cents.

California – $6.831, up 28.9.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by one-fifth of a cent to $5.425, according to a June 6 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck

stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The national average as well as six of the 10 regions reported higher prices this week.

A 12-cent increase in the California region was the biggest jump. The West Coast less California region was up by 11.8 cents, and the West Coast region saw a 5.6-cent increase.

Price drops were reported in the New England (6 cents), Central Atlantic (6 cents), East Coast (2.2 cents) and Gulf Coast (1 cent) regions.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, June 6, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.425, up one-fifth of a cent.

East Coast – $5.818, down 2.2 cents.

New England – $6.209, down 6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $6.141, down 6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.516, up 2.3 cents.

Midwest – $5.247, up 3.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.166, down 1 cent.

Rocky Mountain – $5.499, up 3.4 cents.

West Coast – $5.998, up 5.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.627, up 11.8 cents.

California – $6.544, up 12 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.645 for June 6.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.523 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.51 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.197 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.645 per gallon on June 6, 2022, according to AAA. LL