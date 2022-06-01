Diesel down as much as 14 cents

Diesel prices dropped from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report.

The May 30 report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.539, down from $5.571 a week ago, a decrease of 3.2 cents per gallon.

This is the third consecutive week the national average has dropped.

New England saw the largest price decline at 14.5 cents. The Central Atlantic reported a drop of 10 cents, and the East Coast region fell by 5.7 cents.

Prices increases came from the western regions this week.

The West Coast less California region saw the largest jump of 6.7 cents. An increase of 5.3 cents was reported in the West Coast region, and the average price in the California region increased by 4 cents.

At $5.18, the Gulf Coast features the lowest price per gallon.

The national average is currently $2.284 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on May 30 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.539, down 3.2 cents.

East Coast – $5.848, down 5.7 cents.

New England – $6.226, down 14.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $6.225, down 10 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.552, down 1.6 cents.

Midwest – $5.247, down 4.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.18, down 3.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.494, down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $6.134, up 5.3 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.67, up 6.7 cents.

California – $6.542, up 4 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 6.2 cents to $5.423, according to a May 30 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck

stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

All regions reported a decrease in pricing, with the exception of the Rocky Mountain region.

New England and the West Coast region led the way with drops of more than 10 cents, respectively. The Central Atlantic (5.9 cents) and Gulf Coast (5.6 cents) saw the next highest decreases this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, May 30, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.423, down 6.2 cents.

East Coast – $5.84, down 2.7 cents.

New England – $6.269, down 10.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $6.201, down 5.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.493, down 1.8 cents.

Midwest – $5.213, down 4.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.176, down 5.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.465, up 1.5 cents.

West Coast – $5.942, down 10.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.509, down 2.9 cents.

California – $6.424, down 1.8 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.523 for May 30.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.549 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.256 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.186 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.577 per gallon on May 18, 2022, according to AAA. LL