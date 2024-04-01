Mojave Truck Stop partnering with Phillips 66 on fuel offerings

The Mojave Truck Stop has announced a fuel partnership with Phillips 66.

According to a news release from the American Journal of Transportation, the truck stop located off U.S. Highway 58 and Minard Trail in Mojave, Calif., will exclusively pump Phillips 66 biodiesel at its fuel stations.

Rich Marshall and Amir Faquir, co-founders of The Little Red Hen Travel Centers, announced plans for the Mojave Truck Stop in early 2024.

Within those plans was the creation of more than 150 truck parking spaces, 18 diesel lanes, truck maintenance services, electric vehicle and electric truck charging stations and hydrogen fuel stations.

In addition, Mojave Truck Stop will offer 7,500 square feet of retail space, a business center, restrooms and shower and laundry facilities for customers.

The company said the agreement is part of its commitment to providing renewable fuel options to the trucking industry and ensuring customers have access to them.

“We are excited to join forces with Phillips 66 to offer our customers access to high-quality renewable fuels,” Marshall said. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide sustainable solutions while delivering top-notch services to truckers.”

The Mojave Truck Stop’s website says it expects to serve more than 2,100 customers daily and to sell nearly 15 million gallons of fuel annually as the largest truck stop in the area. It is connected to the Mojave Land Port, which will provide over 3 million cargo containers each year, and is across from the Mojave Air and Space Port.

It is being developed as the “most green, energy-conscious and technologically advanced truck stop in America,” according to its founders.

“Our collaboration with Phillips 66 underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation,” Faquir said in a statement. “Together, we aim to drive positive change within the trucking industry.”

