Missouri-based Christenson Transportation acquires Tennessee carrier Sharp

Stafford, Mo.-based Christenson Transportation Inc. has bought Ethridge, Tenn.-based Sharp Transport Inc.

The acquisition closed Dec. 31. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Christenson Transportation, which operates about 180 trucks, reports the acquisition will add 120 drivers to its fleet, including a mix of company drivers and owner-operators, according to a news release.

“What really drew us to Sharp Transport, which is a family-owned company that’s been around as long as ours — 42 years — was its similar culture built around the drivers that matched ours,” Christenson Transportation president and CEO Don Christenson said in the news release.

Sharp Transport Inc. becomes a division of Christenson Transportation.

Christenson also acquired Sharp’s brokerage operation, which will be folded into its own brokerage company, CS Carrier Service LLC, founded by Don Christenson’s father, Gene Christenson, in 1979.

Christenson Transportation was established in 1979, when Gene Christenson founded CS Carrier Service LLC, a brokerage firm. His son, Don Christenson, started Christenson Transportation in 1995. The company’s trucks run in the lower 48 states. The company operates two terminals, one in Strafford and the second location in Lebanon, Tenn. The company specializes in the hauling of high-value, high-risk, and time-sensitive freight including tires, pet food, paper, electronics and other general commodities.

John and Rebecca Sharp started Sharp Transport with one truck in 1979. Their daughter, Allie Sharp-Schwalb, started working as a driver manager for the company in 1988 before eventually becoming president and CEO. The company’s main terminal is still in Ethridge, but the carrier also has an office and terminal in Nashville. The company hauls general commodities freight.

Allie Sharp-Schwalb plans to serve as vice president of Sharp Transport for three years to help with the transition.

Other business news:

