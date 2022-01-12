Missouri-based Christenson Transportation acquires Tennessee carrier Sharp

January 12, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Stafford, Mo.-based Christenson Transportation Inc. has bought Ethridge, Tenn.-based Sharp Transport Inc.

The acquisition closed Dec. 31. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Christenson Transportation, which operates about 180 trucks, reports the acquisition will add 120 drivers to its fleet, including a mix of company drivers and owner-operators, according to a news release.

“What really drew us to Sharp Transport, which is a family-owned company that’s been around as long as ours — 42 years — was its similar culture built around the drivers that matched ours,” Christenson Transportation president and CEO Don Christenson said in the news release.

Sharp Transport Inc. becomes a division of Christenson Transportation.

Christenson also acquired Sharp’s brokerage operation, which will be folded into its own brokerage company, CS Carrier Service LLC, founded by Don Christenson’s father, Gene Christenson, in 1979.

Christenson Transportation was established in 1979, when Gene Christenson founded CS Carrier Service LLC, a brokerage firm. His son, Don Christenson, started Christenson Transportation in 1995. The company’s trucks run in the lower 48 states. The company operates two terminals, one in Strafford and the second location in Lebanon, Tenn. The company specializes in the hauling of high-value, high-risk, and time-sensitive freight including tires, pet food, paper, electronics and other general commodities.

John and Rebecca Sharp started Sharp Transport with one truck in 1979. Their daughter, Allie Sharp-Schwalb, started working as a driver manager for the company in 1988 before eventually becoming president and CEO. The company’s main terminal is still in Ethridge, but the carrier also has an office and terminal in Nashville. The company hauls general commodities freight.

Allie Sharp-Schwalb plans to serve as vice president of Sharp Transport for three years to help with the transition.

Other business news:

Related News

LEFT LANE

Missouri

Left lane rules on the menu in two states

State legislatures are starting their annual sessions, and two states have introduced bills that would tighten left lane rules for trucks.

By Mark Reddig | January 11

Kenworth, Peterbilt, two Paccar nameplates

Business

Paccar recalling trucks with methane detection issue

Paccar is recalling more than 1,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks that may have an issue with the methane detection system.

By Land Line Staff | January 11

Variant is part of U.S. Xpress. Variant is developing automated trucking, or driverless trucks

Business

Has trucking finally found the automated holy grail?

Two truckload companies are offering the panacea of trucking automation, promising almost anything a driver could want.

By John Bendel | January 07

Schneider National

Business

Schneider National buys Ohio carrier Midwest Logistics

Schneider National has expanded by purchasing Ohio-based Midwest Logistics Systems. The deal closed Dec. 31. Midwest Logistics will keep its identity.

By Land Line Staff | January 05