ProMiles Permit Route Guidance app available in Illinois

Navigating Illinois with an oversize/overweight load may be easier thanks to the ProMiles Permit Route Guidance app.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the state is now part of the ProMiles Permit Route Guidance app. The app includes audible turn-by-turn technology, allowing truckers to hear directions while keeping their attention on the road. Above all, the app is optimal for routine oversize/overweight permits.

ProMiles’ Permit Route Guidance app is similar to other GPS navigation apps with its verbal directions. However, this app provides directions specific to loads and routes requiring a permit.

According to IDOT, audio directions let truckers know if they need to be in a specific lane, helps them to not miss any minor turns, and issues alerts if they are off the designated route.

In the name of safety, ProMiles is offering the app at no charge indefinitely. The free app is available for iOS and Android devices.

“Illinois is the country’s freight hub, with the safe and efficient movement of goods critical to our economy and the nation’s supply chain,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. “By helping truck drivers reach their destinations faster, with more ease and fewer distractions, we are providing a valuable service to all motorists and the general public alike.”

Upon downloading the app, a trucker scans a provided QR code or enters the permit number and key. After that, the app begins route guidance specific to the permit.

Illinois is not the only state where truckers can use the app. According to IDOT documents, the app is “available for states that use (ProMiles’) permitting and routing systems, as well as for states that use other vendors to create their own permitting system.”

ProMiles’ Permit Route Guidance app is part of an IDOT initiative to reduce the number of bridge strikes. Additionally, route guidance for “Superload OSOW Permits” will be available in a future release, according to IDOT.

For a PDF with more information about the app, click here. LL