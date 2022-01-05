Winnipeg’s Bison Transport buys Maine’s Hartt

Bison Transport Inc., Winnipeg, Manitoba, has acquired Bangor, Maine-based Hartt Transportation Systems Inc.

The sale was effective Dec. 31. Financial details of the transaction were not made public.

Hartt is one of the largest truckload carriers based in the Northeastern U.S., according to a news release. It has more than 360 tractors and more than 2,100 trailers. Hartt also operated a large logistics operation.

Hartt was founded in 1948 by Delmont E. Hartt. His son, Billy Hartt, took over the company from his father and ran it until it was acquired by Bison.

Bison Transport is a privately held transportation company founded in 1969. Effective a year ago, on Jan. 1, 2021, Winnipeg-based James Richardson & Sons acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bison Transport Inc. and its affiliated companies.

Bison is one of Canada’s largest asset-based trucking companies with more than 3,700 employees and contractors operating a fleet of 2,100 tractors and 6,000 trailers throughout North America. Bison delivers transportation services to its customers throughout Canada and the United States, and into Mexico.

Dun & Bradstreet estimates Bison Transport sales at $313 million (U.S.). There are 18 companies in the Bison Transport corporate family, according to Dunn & Bradstreet.

“We believe this acquisition to be foundational in strengthening our cross-border offerings and establishing Bison Transport USA as a tier 1 U.S. domestic fleet, well positioned to serve the growing needs of our customers,” Rob Penner, president and CEO of Bison, said in the news release.

Established in 1857, James Richardson & Sons is a private, family owned and operated corporation involved in global agriculture and food processing, as well as energy exploration, transportation and marketing, freight transportation and logistics, financial services, insurance and real estate. It has assets and operations strategically located across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. LL

