Schneider National buys Ohio carrier Midwest Logistics

January 5, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Green Bay, Wis.-based Schneider National Inc. has bought Celina, Ohio-based Midwest Logistics Systems.

Schneider acquired 100% of the equity interest in Midwest Logistics, according to a news release. Schneider said it funded the acquisition, which closed on Dec. 31, with cash on hand.

Schneider plans to run the carrier will run as an independent subsidiary of Schneider. MLS professional drivers and associates will continue to operate under the MLS name.

Midwest Logistics has1,000 drivers who operate 900 tractors across 30 central U.S. locations.

“Preserving the MLS identity is essential. The carrier’s family-owned nature combined with its strong culture and customer service make it a valuable contributor for growing Schneider’s dedicated operations,” Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke said in a news release. “With this acquisition, we believe Schneider is on track to generate $1 billion in annual revenue in our dedicated operations with over 5,000 trucks.”

Midwest Logistics Systems’ annual revenues are about $205 million. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Schneider’s earnings per share, Schneider reported. Midwest Logistics’ financial results will be reported in dedicated operations as part of the truckload segment beginning in the first quarter 2022.

Schneider National was founded in 1935. Schneider began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017. It has nearly 4.6 billion in revenue. Schneider reports on its website having 6,342 drivers and 40,000 carriers, and 2,800 owner-operator business relationships.

Schneider offers regional and long-haul truckload, expedited, dedicated, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, warehousing, supply chain management, port logistics and logistics consulting services. LL

More business news:

Related News

truck parking

Ohio

Truck parking crisis gets cities’ attention

Cities are finally realizing truck parking is a crisis, and their role in fixing it. Two OOIDA Board members share what they told them.

By Scott Thompson | November 17

Winnipeg’s Bison Transport buys Maine’s Hartt

Business

Winnipeg’s Bison Transport buys Maine’s Hartt

Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Bison Transport has added significantly to its fleet with the purchase of Maine-based Hartt Transportation.

By Land Line Staff | January 05

Oversize load

Business

ProMiles Permit Route Guidance app available in Illinois

Truckers can now get voice directions for oversize/overweight loads in Illinois through ProMiles’ Permit Route Guidance app.

By Land Line Staff | January 04

Drivers with ELDs on the 3G network need to act

Business

Drivers with ELDs on the 3G network need to act

Starting in early 2022, the 3G wireless network is phasing out, so drivers with ELDS that rely on the 3G need to upgrade to 4G or 5G.

By Land Line Staff | December 30