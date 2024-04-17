Podcast: Time to start your engines for produce season

The unofficial start to produce season has been announced. On this week’s Market Update, we’ll discuss with Robert Rouse of DAT how that will impact certain markets. Also, heat remains the No. 1 enemy of your tires, but there are things you can do to mitigate and prevent damage. Andy McCulloch of Michelin has the cure. Then, knowing what to do before legal situations get hairy is the best practice, and James Mennella and Jeff McConnell of Road Law have sound advice.
10:22 – Preventing tire damage from heat
24:59 – Handling legal situations from the road
40:23 – Time to start your engines for produce season
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- FMCSA will host its annual Safety Research Forum April 24-25. Register now to attend via Zoom.
- You can find details here about International Roadcheck and the 37-step inspection procedure to prepare for it.
- For information about commercial vehicle tires, you can go to the Michelin Commercial Truck Tire website.
- Visit the Road Law website for more information on how its attorneys can help you.
- Get more information about the freight market.
- OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA denies a Florida agency’s request to loosen CDL skills test requirements. A safety group wants changes to inspection report rules. And the Ohio Turnpike turns to an open road model.
Preventing tire damage from heat
It doesn’t matter how many technological advances come along, there’s no disputing that heat remains the No. 1 enemy of your tires. But there are things you can do to mitigate and prevent damage. Andy McCulloch of Michelin has the cure for controlling the internal cavity temperature, belt edge temperatures and more.
Handling legal situations from the road
You put in a lot of miles, increasing your chances of getting a ticket or even worse. Maybe it’s an unpreventable accident that nonetheless ends up affecting your record. Or a traffic stop in your personal vehicle that takes a turn. Knowing what to do in these situations before they get hairy is the best practice, and James Mennella and Jeff McConnell of Road Law have sound advice based on decades of experience.
Time to start your engines for produce season
The unofficial start to produce season has been announced. We’ll discuss how that will impact certain markets on this week’s Market Update with Robert Rouse of DAT.