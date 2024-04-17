Podcast: Time to start your engines for produce season

The unofficial start to produce season has been announced. On this week’s Market Update, we’ll discuss with Robert Rouse of DAT how that will impact certain markets. Also, heat remains the No. 1 enemy of your tires, but there are things you can do to mitigate and prevent damage. Andy McCulloch of Michelin has the cure. Then, knowing what to do before legal situations get hairy is the best practice, and James Mennella and Jeff McConnell of Road Law have sound advice.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Preventing tire damage from heat

24:59 – Handling legal situations from the road

40:23 – Time to start your engines for produce season

FMCSA denies a Florida agency’s request to loosen CDL skills test requirements. A safety group wants changes to inspection report rules. And the Ohio Turnpike turns to an open road model.

Preventing tire damage from heat

It doesn’t matter how many technological advances come along, there’s no disputing that heat remains the No. 1 enemy of your tires. But there are things you can do to mitigate and prevent damage. Andy McCulloch of Michelin has the cure for controlling the internal cavity temperature, belt edge temperatures and more.

Handling legal situations from the road

You put in a lot of miles, increasing your chances of getting a ticket or even worse. Maybe it’s an unpreventable accident that nonetheless ends up affecting your record. Or a traffic stop in your personal vehicle that takes a turn. Knowing what to do in these situations before they get hairy is the best practice, and James Mennella and Jeff McConnell of Road Law have sound advice based on decades of experience.

Time to start your engines for produce season

The unofficial start to produce season has been announced. We’ll discuss how that will impact certain markets on this week’s Market Update with Robert Rouse of DAT.

