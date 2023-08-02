Minnesota legalizes marijuana use; road safety concerns voiced

A new Minnesota that took effect Aug. 1 authorizes adults to legally possess and use cannabis and cannabis products.

The state’s law enforcement and safety agencies recently held a press conference to discuss the new law and concerns about road safety.

Previously HF100, the new law legalizes adult-use cannabis. It includes a 10% tax on recreational cannabis.

The Minnesota departments of Public Safety and Natural Resources say despite the legality revision, it remains illegal to operate a motor vehicle while impaired by cannabis.

“Impaired is impaired on the road, regardless of the substance, and the effects can be tragic for everyone else on the road,” Col. Matt Langer, Minnesota State Police Chief, said in prepared remarks.

The agencies report that drugged driving while impaired incidents on Minnesota roads are increasing. Drugged driving accounted for 6,941 DWI incidents from 2012-2016 compared with 15,747 from 2017-2021.

The new law specifies it is illegal for drivers or passengers to open any cannabis packaging, use marijuana or consume other cannabis products.

Drivers or passengers also are prohibited from having an unsealed container of marijuana. An exception is made for unsealed containers located in an area of the vehicle that is not accessible by the driver or passengers, such as the trunk.

Oral fluid pilot project

In addition to passage of the marijuana legalization legislation, state legislators approved an oral fluid pilot project for law enforcement to evaluate a driver for possible drug impairment by cannabis or other substances.

The roadside test is described by troopers as similar to the preliminary breath test law enforcement uses to detect drunk driving.

What do the Minnesota rules mean for truckers?

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has addressed the issue of legalized cannabis and cannabis products.

OOIDA’s Consortium Management Co. Inc, is the Association’s drug and alcohol consortium. The consortium assists drivers in navigating the task of mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

FaLisa McCannon, supervisor of CMCI, says the answer to the “can I or can’t I” question is very straightforward.

“If you hold a CDL and you’re driving a DOT truck anywhere in the United States, it’s still not acceptable to partake in marijuana, regardless of what your state has in place,” McCannon told Land Line Now.

Individuals who choose to ignore that advice, a positive drug test could be in their future, meaning some serious consequences. LL

Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski contributed to this story.

