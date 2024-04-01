Maryland Key Bridge emergency remains in effect

The emergency declaration issued after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is effective through April 8.

To provide clarification on how this order directly affects motor carriers and drivers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has answered several frequently asked questions on its website.

According to the Maryland order, the federal hours-of-service requirements have been waived for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to emergency relief efforts due to the Key Bridge collapse.

The relief applies regardless of trip origin as long as the vehicle is providing direct assistance such as transportation of heavy equipment or removal of debris.

Relief does not apply to motor carriers or drivers whose operations have been impacted by the Key Bridge collapse unless they are providing direct assistance to emergency efforts.

The latest Maryland traffic information can be found on this Land Line resources page.

Motor carriers and drivers can request a waiver or exemption from certain regulations at mcpsd@dot.gov or by mail:

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

1200 New Jersey Ave. SE

Washington D.C. 20590-0001

No relief from federal electronic logging device requirements is granted by this order.

Information about oversized loads and hazardous materials can be found on the Maryland Transportation Department website.

First issued on March 26, the emergency may be extended at FMCSA’s discretion.

Latest Key Bridge news

On March 31, a 200-ton piece of the Key Bridge clogging entry to the Port of Baltimore was removed.

According to ABC News, a temporary alternate channel for commercial essential vessels may soon be established. LL