Mackinac Bridge tolls target of Michigan House bill

If one Michigan state lawmaker gets his way, travelers will no longer need to pay a toll to cross the Mackinac Bridge.

The 5-mile bridge linking the Upper and Lower peninsulas has collected tolls since it opened Nov. 1, 1957. The Mackinac Bridge Authority estimates that five million vehicle crossings occur annually.

Approved by the Michigan Legislature in 1952, the law states “no free use of such bridge shall be permitted, but all individuals or vehicles using such bridge shall pay the tolls and charges established for such use by the Authority.”

Passenger vehicles pay $4 to cross the bridge. Large vehicles, including commercial trucks, pay $5 per axle.

The bridge is estimated to receive $23 million in annual revenue.

Time for a change?

Rep. James DeSana, R-Carleton, is behind a bill that would eliminate toll collection on the span. He has eight bill co-sponsors.

Instead of a toll bridge, the Detroit-area lawmaker said the Mackinac Bridge would be treated like it is a part of the state highway system. The bill, HB4869, does not include a provision to address how toll revenue would be replaced for maintenance and improvements.

DeSana said the entire state would benefit with toll removal through increased travel and money saved being put into private businesses and restaurants.

Not so fast

Critics say the bill could have negative impacts for the bridge. They point out that the bridge doesn’t get any money from the state or the federal government.

Additionally, opponents say that the Mackinac Bridge Authority is very effective at keeping the essential piece of infrastructure running smoothly.

Mackinac Bridge Authority Chairman Patrick Shorty-Gleason said toll removal would result in the bridge never having enough money for proper maintenance.

HB4869 is in the House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee. LL

