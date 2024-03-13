Podcast: OOIDA talks speed limiters, bathroom access and more during D.C. trip

Speed limiters, the bathroom bill and AV trucks were just a few topics of discussion during Lewie Pugh’s recent visit to Washington, D.C. Also, truckers are talking with Marty Ellis about problems getting parts and ELD troubles. And DAT is tracking some possible signs of life on the spot market. Could the long-awaited turnaround finally be coming?
10:00 – OOIDA talks speed limiters, bathroom access and more during D.C. trip
24:31 – Parts problems, ELD troubles on truckers’ minds
39:55 – Signs of life on the spot market
OOIDA talks speed limiters, bathroom access and more during D.C. trip
Speed limiters, the bathroom bill and AV trucks were just a few topics of discussion during Lewie Pugh’s recent visit to Washington, D.C. We speak with him about his meetings with lawmakers and the importance of OOIDA members.
Parts problems, ELD troubles on truckers’ minds
This week, the talk at the Spirit of the American Trucker has been about the technical side of trucking. That includes some problems truckers are having with parts they need for their rigs, as well as ongoing troubles some truckers are having with their electronic logging devices.
Signs of life in the spot market
It’s been a while, but DAT is tracking some possible signs of life on the spot market. Could the long-awaited turnaround finally be coming? Robert Rouse joins us for our weekly market update.