Podcast: OOIDA talks speed limiters, bathroom access and more during D.C. trip

Also, truckers are talking with Marty Ellis about problems getting parts and ELD troubles. And DAT is tracking some possible signs of life on the spot market. Could the long-awaited turnaround finally be coming?

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – OOIDA talks speed limiters, bathroom access and more during D.C. trip

24:31 – Parts problems, ELD troubles on truckers’ minds

39:55 – Signs of life on the spot market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A plan is now in place to address charging infrastructure for zero-direct-emission trucks. A Detroit man was convicted this week after setting fire to six semi-trailers. And the fine for bridge strikes in British Columbia could increase to $100,000.

OOIDA talks speed limiters, bathroom access and more during D.C. trip

Speed limiters, the bathroom bill and AV trucks were just a few topics of discussion during Lewie Pugh’s recent visit to Washington, D.C. We speak with him about his meetings with lawmakers and the importance of OOIDA members.

Parts problems, ELD troubles on truckers’ minds

This week, the talk at the Spirit of the American Trucker has been about the technical side of trucking. That includes some problems truckers are having with parts they need for their rigs, as well as ongoing troubles some truckers are having with their electronic logging devices.

Signs of life in the spot market

It’s been a while, but DAT is tracking some possible signs of life on the spot market. Could the long-awaited turnaround finally be coming? Robert Rouse joins us for our weekly market update.

