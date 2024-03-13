Biden administration releases plan addressing charging infrastructure for zero-emission trucks

March 13, 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

Addressing the lack of charging infrastructure, the federal government has released a National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission trucks.

On Tuesday, March 12, the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation released its four-phase plan to create a charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure for zero-emission trucks from 2024 to 2040. Focusing on freight corridors, intermodal freight facilities and high-usage ports, the strategy is in line with a goal of 30% zero-emission truck sales by 2030 and 100% sales by 2040 that was established by a global memorandum of understanding signed by the U.S. and more than 30 other countries.

Commonly referred to as “zero-emission” trucks, electric and hydrogen-fueled trucks are actually “zero-direct-emission” vehicles, as defined by the Department of Energy. Although emission measured on a tailpipe basis (direct) may be zero, emission related to battery production, distribution, recycling and disposal do not have a net-zero result.

The National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy will prioritize, sequence and accelerate infrastructure along key freight corridors and hubs in four phases:

  1. Establish priority hubs based on freight volumes (2024-2027)
  2. Connect hubs along critical freight corridors (2027-2030)
  3. Expand corridor connections initiating network development (2030-2035)
  4. Achieve national network by linking regional corridors for ubiquitous access (2035-2040)

Phase 1 focuses on medium-duty zero-emission trucks that typically engage in first- and last-mile delivery operations.

About a quarter of the National Highway Freight Network will be included, consisting mostly of Interstates 5, 10, 25, 75, 80, 95 and the Texas Triangle (Interstates 10, 35 and 45). The first phase also focuses on states with regulations that encourage zero-emission truck deployment and names states that have adopted California’s Advanced Clean Truck rule.

Phase 1 map

Phase 2 will expand beyond states with established zero-emission truck rules and will connect the key corridors identified in Phase 1. This second phase anticipates the early introduction of hydrogen fuel cell truck technology for long-haul trucking operations and marks the beginning of the Department of Energy’s $7 billion Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs plan.

Phase 2 map

Phase 3 further expands the network to include a larger percentage of ports and freight facilities and increases access to hydrogen refueling along freight corridors. By this time, nearly three-quarters of the National Highway Freight Network will be designated as zero-emission freight corridors.

Phase 3 map

Phase 4 adds truck parking facilities to the zero-emission freight hub network. The plan anticipates all trucks (Class 4-8) and all operations (short-haul to long-haul) will be utilizing zero-emission technology.

Phase 4 map

The National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy aims to guide public and private stakeholders’ investments, planning and deployment of zero-emission trucks.

Among the biggest concerns is charging and refueling infrastructure. According to the Department of Energy, there are less than 100 public charging stations available to heavy-duty trucks. There are no public hydrogen fueling stations.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has raised concerns about policies related to zero-emission truck deployment, with the lack of a charging infrastructure chief among them. Although the zero-emission freight corridor plan addresses that issue, it also impedes on another: truck parking. Phase 4 calls for charging and refueling at truck parking facilities, taking up precious space needed for long-term parking.

“We definitely don’t have enough places to put chargers,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told The Washington Post. “If you can’t answer that for an automobile, for heaven’s sake, forget it for a truck.” LL

Related stories:

Related News

SEC

Federal

SEC removes proposed scope 3 requirements

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission removed its proposed scope 3 requirements. OOIDA asked the SEC to do so in 2022.

By Mark Schremmer | March 13

Postal Service

Federal

U.S. Postal Service lacks oversight of contracted trucker safety, report finds

A report reveals that the U.S. Postal Service fails to track and monitor trucker safety when awarding contracts, sparking federal legislation.

By Tyson Fisher | March 12

lease-purchase

Federal

FMCSA extends lease-purchase comment period

Truck drivers will now have a little more time to provide information about predatory lease-purchase agreements to FMCSA.

By Mark Schremmer | March 12

Department of Labor

Federal

U.S. Department of Labor’s worker classification rule takes effect

The U.S. Department of Labor’s new worker classification final rule is now in effect. However, efforts are underway to overturn it.

By Mark Schremmer | March 11

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.