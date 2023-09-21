Love’s Travel Stops opens second store in Prescott

Prescott, Ark., is getting its second Love’s Travel Stop, the company announced Thursday, Sept. 21.

Love’s said the new location, off Interstate 30 at 2005 Highway 19 North, will create 112 jobs in Nevada County, Ark.

Drivers utilizing the new facility will have access to 84 truck parking spaces as well as a truck wash, which Love’s began adding to its stores earlier this year.

Additional amenities to be offered at the new Love’s include:

More than 13,000 square feet

Bojangles restaurant (opening Sept. 25)

88 car parking spaces

Four RV hookups

Speedco (opening Oct. 20)

Truck Wash (opening Oct. 2)

Eight diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

“We’re excited to open our second location in Prescott and add more amenities to help get customers back on the road quickly,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said. “This location will have ample parking, a Speedco and truck wash for professional drivers and all the amenities customers enjoy like fresh food, clean restrooms and friendly service.”

📍We’re open in Prescott, AR! We officially have 16 locations in the Natural State. Click on the link below for more details.#Roadto700 | #NewStoreOpening | #LovesTravelStophttps://t.co/OimfBaRYHE — Love’s Travel Stops (@LovesTravelStop) September 21, 2023

Offerings unique to Love’s such as bean-to-cup gourmet coffee and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone will be available at the Prescott location 24/7.

The truck stop chain is making a $2,000 donation to the Prescott Senior Citizen Center, said a news release.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s operates 645 locations in 42 states, employing more than 40,000. The company has 430 truck service centers, 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles. LL

