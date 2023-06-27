Love’s opens two truck washes, with more coming

June 27, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Love’s Travel Stops has begun to offer truck wash services at some truck stops and Speedco locations.

The truck stop chain has opened truck washes in Harrisonville, Mo., and Paul’s Valley, Okla., Love’s said in a news release. The company expected to soon open truck washes in Hazen, Ark., and Prescott, Ark. More openings are expected over the next two years, the company reported.

Love’s Truck Washes are equipped with automated technology. They are expected to provide the same quality as a hand wash but in half the time of other truck washes in the industry, the company said.

To get their truck washed, a driver pulls up to the designated truck wash bay. They select the service they want and pull their truck into the bay. The driver parks and remains in the vehicle, and the automatic three-brush rollover system starts the process of high-pressure washing. The system moves over the vehicle using strategically placed sensors, pressure-washing sprayers and rotary brushes. Love’s attendants oversee each wash.

Services and prices vary based on equipment type and include options for a standard tractor-trailer, box truck, tractor, RV or motor home, pickup with travel trailer, or 1-ton truck.

A complete list of services, prices and add-on packages is available at Loves.com/truckwash. Professional drivers can earn and spend My Love Rewards points at all truck wash locations.

“We listened to our customers on this new offer. The convenience of being able to fuel, wash their truck, park and go inside all in one location is convenient and ideal for our professional drivers, as well as our RV customers.” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s said in the news release.

Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Love’s Travel Stops has 636 locations in 42 states. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. LL

