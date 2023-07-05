Love’s Travel Stops opens new Colorado location

Parachute, Colo., is home to the newest Love’s Travel Stop, located on East Cardinal Way at Exit 75 off Interstate 70 in Garfield County.

The new Love’s, which opened on June 29, has 50 truck parking spaces and adds 45 jobs to the local economy.

At over 14,000 square feet, the travel stop also has:

Chester’s Chicken

McDonald’s

65 car parking spaces

Eight RV parking spaces

Seven diesel bays

Five showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

RV dump

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh kitchen concept

Mobile to go zone

Many of these amenities are offered around the clock, according to a company news release.

“Love’s is excited to expand its highway hospitality to a 16th location in Colorado,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in the news release. “In Parachute, we’re adding another safe, clean space where travelers can experience great customer service in a friendly environment with a staff that will get them back on the road quickly.”

As part of the grand opening, the truck stop company announced a donation of $2,000 to the Parachute Branch Library.

Love’s network of travel stops includes 637 locations in 42 states. The company also operates 437 Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.

Most recently, Oklahoma City-based Love’s announced new truck wash services at travel stops in Harrisonville, Mo., and Paul’s Valley, Okla., with more expected to follow.

Find a Love’s near you on the company’s website. LL