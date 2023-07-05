Love’s Travel Stops opens new Colorado location

July 5, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Parachute, Colo., is home to the newest Love’s Travel Stop, located on East Cardinal Way at Exit 75 off Interstate 70 in Garfield County.

The new Love’s, which opened on June 29, has 50 truck parking spaces and adds 45 jobs to the local economy.

At over 14,000 square feet, the travel stop also has:

  • Chester’s Chicken
  • McDonald’s
  • 65 car parking spaces
  • Eight RV parking spaces
  • Seven diesel bays
  • Five showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • CAT scale
  • RV dump
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
  • Brand-name snacks
  • Fresh kitchen concept
  • Mobile to go zone

Many of these amenities are offered around the clock, according to a company news release.

“Love’s is excited to expand its highway hospitality to a 16th location in Colorado,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in the news release. “In Parachute, we’re adding another safe, clean space where travelers can experience great customer service in a friendly environment with a staff that will get them back on the road quickly.”

As part of the grand opening, the truck stop company announced a donation of $2,000 to the Parachute Branch Library.

Love’s network of travel stops includes 637 locations in 42 states. The company also operates 437 Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.

Most recently, Oklahoma City-based Love’s announced new truck wash services at travel stops in Harrisonville, Mo., and Paul’s Valley, Okla., with more expected to follow.

Find a Love’s near you on the company’s website. LL

Related News

truck shows

Colorado

Truck shows – raising money for a good cause

We’ll have details on truck shows set for May and some of the causes benefitting from them, including Make a Wish and mental health.

By Mark Reddig | April 24

Interstate 70

News

Missouri governor authorizes Interstate 70 widening

Interstate 70 in Missouri will soon be under construction to widen the highway linking the state’s two metropolitan areas.

By Keith Goble | July 05

hazmat

News

Feds ask trucking industry for comments regarding hazmat regs

A federal agency is seeking comments from the trucking industry to potentially “modernize” the hazmat regulations system. Here’s how you can provide input.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 05

Biometric Information Privacy Act

News

$228M award vacated in first Biometrics Information Privacy Act trial

A federal judge has vacated a $228 million fine against BNSF Railway for violations of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.

By Tyson Fisher | July 05