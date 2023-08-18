Love’s opens new location in Tonopah, Nev.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Tonopah, Nev., adding more truck parking spaces to the city’s infrastructure.

The location in Tonopah, located at 1170 S. Main St., adds 40 jobs and 40 truck parking spaces to Nye County.

“Love’s is thrilled to open its latest location in the great Silver State of Nevada,” Love’s President Shane Wharton said in a statement. “It’s our sixth location in Nevada, and our team members are ready to proudly serve the wonderful community of Nye County.”

At more than 9,000 square feet, the location is open 24/7 and offers bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The location also includes:

Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza (opening Aug. 21)

40 truck parking spaces

58 car parking spaces

Five RV parking spaces

Seven diesel bays

Four showers

Laundry facilities

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Tonopah Volunteer Ambulance Association Inc.

Love’s donates to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

Last week, Love’s announced it is making a $100,000 donation to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. The company first donated that amount in April 2020 to help over-the-road drivers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a news release.

“Professional drivers are a vital part of the nation’s economy and industry, and they mean so much to us at Love’s,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer for Love’s. “It’s essential to support them during hardships, and we’re proud to support St. Christopher in its efforts to be there for drivers at their most challenging times.”

Rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and vehicle payments are among the expenses St. Christopher covers for eligible truckers when an illness or injury takes them off the road.

St. Christopher also provides health and wellness programs at no cost to benefit drivers and the industry.

For more information on the program and Love’s donation, click here. LL