Love’s makes $100,000 donation to St. Christopher

August 10, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

For the fourth consecutive year, Love’s Travel Stops is making a $100,000 donation to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s first made a six-figure donation to St. Christopher in April 2020 to help over-the-road drivers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a news release.

“Professional drivers are a vital part of the nation’s economy and industry, and they mean so much to us at Love’s,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer for Love’s. “It’s essential to support them during hardships and we’re proud to support St. Christopher in its efforts to be there for drivers at their most challenging times.”

Rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and vehicle payments are among the expenses covered for eligible truckers through St. Christopher when an illness or injury take them off the road.

St. Christopher also provides health and wellness programs at no cost to benefit drivers and the industry.

“Thank you, Love’s Travel Stops, for fueling help and hope through your generous and continued support of St. Christopher Fund’s mission to be a safety net for drivers when illness or injury takes them off the road,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy for St. Christopher. “Together we help truck drivers get back on their feet and back on the road.”

Eligibility requirements, as well as an application to apply for assistance through St. Christopher, are available on the nonprofit’s website.

Drivers in search of assistance can also connect with St. Christopher via email at shannon@truckersfund.org.

Those interested in making a donation can also do so onlineLL

