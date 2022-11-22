St. Christopher touts success of smoking cessation program

November 22, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund launched its Rigs Without Cigs program in 2017, helping nearly 180 drivers quit smoking since that time, according to a St. Christopher news release.

Started in support of the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout, St. Christopher encourages Class A over-the-road drivers to take advantage of this free program.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States. In addition, many St. Christopher applicants have an illness directly related to smoking, said the news release.

There are four methods of quitting offered, as well as tips and tools.

“While Rigs Without Cigs does offer different options to assist in becoming tobacco-free, it also offers weekly accountability and support, both of which are vital to cessation services,” the news release said. “Participants chose an accountability partner, and get a weekly call, email or text asking for an update from the program’s coordinator.”

A lot of support also comes from fellow drivers on the Rigs without Cigs Facebook page, according to the news release.

One such example was recently posted on that Facebook page by Larry Sonnabend, a participant of Rigs Without Cigs.

“My journey with trying to quit was over two decades and many failed attempts,” Sonnabend wrote. “I put out the last Marlboro in my pack, and so far that has been it. I really do believe that the accountability the program installed is key to my success.”

For more information or to register for the program, contact Julie Dillon, health and wellness manager for St. Christopher, at Julie@TruckersFund.org or 865-544-8145. Sign-up is available year-round. LL

