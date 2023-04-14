Love’s opens location in South Carolina

Truckers traveling through South Carolina now have another option when it comes to parking and fueling up.

On April 13, Love’s Travel Stops opened a new location in Piedmont, S.C. Located off I-85 at 1805 Easley Highway, the new location adds 91 truck parking spaces and 90 jobs to Anderson County.

“Love’s is excited to grow again in South Carolina, providing another clean, safe place for customers to enjoy our Highway Hospitality,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a news release. “Our 13th location in the state continues Love’s commitment to giving customers the friendly service they need and getting them back on the road quickly.”

The new location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including these:

91 truck parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco (opening May 1).

RV dump.

Hardee’s (opening April 17).

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Dog park.

To commemorate the grand opening, the Oklahoma City-based chain of travel stops will make a $2,000 donation to Woodmont High School in Piedmont, S.C.

The South Carolina location is the latest development for the truck stop giant’s 2023 strategic growth plans.

In February, the company announced it would open 25 new travel stops and 15 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations this year. That plan went into action last month, with the opening of four locations in three states. Love’s also says it plans to open 30 new restaurants this year, adding to its more than 1,100 current restaurant locations.

In addition to adding new locations, the company is also working to improve some of its current facilities. Earlier this week, Love’s announced a $1 billion investment into upgrading 200 of their existing locations.

Love’s also recently announce acquiring truck stops on Oklahoma and Kansas turnpikes with the purchase of the EZ GO chain.

Love’s reports having more than 610 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. LL

