Love’s Travel Stops plans to open 25 more travel stops

In the coming year, Love’s Travel Stops plans to open more truck stops, remodel existing locations and open more truck maintenance locations.

The Oklahoma City, Okla.-based truck stop chain recently announced its 2023 strategic growth plans. The plans include opening 25 new travel stops and 15 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations.

Love’s Travel Stops also expects to soon announce plans to remodel existing stores over the next several years. The renovations include bathroom updates as well as complete remodels. Stores undergoing updates will remain open during the process.

Also part of the plan, customers will see the continued expansion of Love’s-branded snacks and food items including trail mixes, beef jerky, cold-pressed juices and fresh food items like mac and cheese, quesadillas and barbecue offerings this summer.

More restaurants are planned, also. The company says it plans to open 30 new restaurants. It operates more than 1,100 restaurant locations.

Love’s plans to also add 80-100 additional Amazon Lockers, bringing the total to more than 200.

Focus on professional drivers

The company outlined plans to give professional drivers more reasons to stop at Love’s.

The company recently announced exclusive partnerships with Interstate Batteries to offer customers Interstate-branded batteries exclusively.

A new partnership was recently announced between Love’s Travel Stops and Daimler Truck North America to provide light mechanical warranty work on Freightliner trucks.

Along with the 15 new truck care locations, Love’s has added 75 maintenance bays, 75 emergency roadside service trucks, two tire retread centers, and expanded services to fleet yards.

To have qualified diesel technicians and mechanics, the company also has added two new Love’s Truck Care Academies, which gives the company four locations to train team members.

Love’s Financial and Factoring services will also continue to help get drivers back on the road quickly with its bundled service options and expansion into adjacent factoring industries.

“What Tom Love started in 1964 has evolved into more than a store that offers gas, and we’ll continue to push the envelope with the addition of new services, amenities and partnerships,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a news release. “Being innovative and strategic with what we do adds reasons for customers to choose us and we’ll continue to find new ways to offer good value at competitive prices across the Love’s Family of Companies.”

Other Love’s Family of Companies news:

Musket, a trading and logistic company and a top producer of DEF, will continue to grow its partnership with Circle K with fuel and terminal procurement, allowing Love’s to continue to offer customers quality products at competitive prices.

Gemini Motor Transport is adding 325 new trucks this year and replacing 250 older mileage units. It is the primary carrier for Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores.

Trillium Energy Solutionswill support the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan in 2023 with its established network of more than 80 EV charging stations across the country and the addition of new units.

Love’s Travel Stops reports having 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.