Love’s and Daimler team up to expand Freightliner service points

A new partnership between Love’s Travel Stops and a leading truck manufacturer aims to improve service for drivers of Freightliner vehicles.

On Jan. 31, the Oklahoma City, Okla.-based chain of travel stops announced what they’re calling an “exclusive strategic partnership” with Daimler Truck North America to provide select services for Freightliner vehicles at approved Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations.

Drivers will have to wait until this spring to see the new facilities as Love’s works to determine which of their over 400 locations will become approved service centers.

Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck care solutions for Love’s, said the partnership will help drivers minimize downtime when service is needed.

“We know that time is money for professional drivers, and we’re excited to introduce a new service touch point to help get Freightliner drivers back on the road quickly,” Price said in a statement. “Working with DTNA and Freightliner dealers, we will have the systems in place to maximize uptime for our mutual customers.”

The approved locations will offer Freightliner owners the following services:

Light mechanical warranty repair work.

Roadside warranty emergency services.

Approved field service and recall campaigns for Freightliner trucks.

According to Love’s, those approved locations “will work directly with their local Freightliner dealer to ensure parts availability, quality repair work, easy warranty claim filing and to help get Freightliner drivers back on the road quickly.”

Drew Backeberg, senior vice president for aftermarket at Daimler Truck North America, said that partnering with the extensive network of travel stops helps to better serve their customers.

“Love’s is an experienced partner that knows how to fulfill our customers’ needs,” Backeberg said in a statement. “With this complementary offering to our own service network, we will provide Freightliner customers the increased support and convenience they need to keep the world moving.”

Love’s says more specifics about service offerings and locations will be announced closer to the rollout this spring. LL

More business news is available.