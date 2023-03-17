Love’s new locations add 358 truck parking spaces in three states
March 17, 2023
•Land Line Staff
|
Additional truck parking was added in Florida, Texas and Indiana with the opening of three new Love’s Travel Stops.
On March 16, the Oklahoma City-based chain opened locations in Jacksonville, Fla.; Lafayette, Ind.; and New Boston, Texas. Additionally, the company reopened its location in Gary, Ind., which closed last year following a fire. The store was demolished and rebuilt to include more square footage, parking spaces and updated amenities
The four locations add a total of 358 truck parking spaces, and 270 jobs, across the country.
“As we move into 2023, Love’s continues to be focused on providing customers with the amenities and customer service they expect when they stop at one of our locations,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a statement. “Reopening the Gary location and adding new stores in Jacksonville, New Boston and Lafayette strengthens our commitment to providing additional safe, clean and well-maintained locations and getting customers back on the road quickly.”
The new locations will be open 24/7 and offer a number of amenities, including those listed below.
Jacksonville, Fla.
- More than 12,000 square feet
- 93 truck parking spaces
- Eight diesel bays
- Seven showers
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- Speedco
- Dog park
- 100 car parking spaces
- Five RV Hookups
New Boston, Texas
- More than 13,000 square feet
- 86 truck parking spaces
- Nine diesel bays
- Ten showers
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- Speedco
- Dog park
- 71 car parking spaces
Lafayette, Ind.
- More than 13,000 square feet
- 64 truck parking spaces
- Nine diesel bays
- Seven showers.
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- Speedco (opening April 3)
- Dog park
- 85 car parking spaces
Gary, Ind.
- More than 15,000 square feet
- 154 truck parking spaces
- 15 diesel bays
- Nine showers
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- Speedco (opening summer 2023)
- Dog park
- 97 car parking spaces
- Five RV parking spaces
In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will make a $2,000 donation to various nonprofit organizations in each community:
- Jacksonville – First Coast High School.
- New Boston – United Fund of New Boston.
- Gary – Sojourner Truth House and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.
- Lafayette – Heartford House Child Advocacy Center.
The new locations are the first of the year for the truck stop chain. In February, the company announced it would open 25 new travel stops and 15 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations as part of its 2023 strategic growth plans. The company also says it plans to open 30 new restaurants this year. They operate more than 1,100 restaurant locations.
Love’s Travel Stops reports having 610 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers. LL