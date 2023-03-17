Love’s new locations add 358 truck parking spaces in three states

Additional truck parking was added in Florida, Texas and Indiana with the opening of three new Love’s Travel Stops.

On March 16, the Oklahoma City-based chain opened locations in Jacksonville, Fla.; Lafayette, Ind.; and New Boston, Texas. Additionally, the company reopened its location in Gary, Ind., which closed last year following a fire. The store was demolished and rebuilt to include more square footage, parking spaces and updated amenities

The four locations add a total of 358 truck parking spaces, and 270 jobs, across the country.

“As we move into 2023, Love’s continues to be focused on providing customers with the amenities and customer service they expect when they stop at one of our locations,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a statement. “Reopening the Gary location and adding new stores in Jacksonville, New Boston and Lafayette strengthens our commitment to providing additional safe, clean and well-maintained locations and getting customers back on the road quickly.”

The new locations will be open 24/7 and offer a number of amenities, including those listed below.

Jacksonville, Fla.

More than 12,000 square feet

93 truck parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco

Dog park

100 car parking spaces

Five RV Hookups

New Boston, Texas

More than 13,000 square feet

86 truck parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Ten showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco

Dog park

71 car parking spaces

Lafayette, Ind.

More than 13,000 square feet

64 truck parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco (opening April 3)

Dog park

85 car parking spaces

Gary, Ind.

More than 15,000 square feet

154 truck parking spaces

15 diesel bays

Nine showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco (opening summer 2023)

Dog park

97 car parking spaces

Five RV parking spaces

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will make a $2,000 donation to various nonprofit organizations in each community:

The new locations are the first of the year for the truck stop chain. In February, the company announced it would open 25 new travel stops and 15 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations as part of its 2023 strategic growth plans. The company also says it plans to open 30 new restaurants this year. They operate more than 1,100 restaurant locations.

Love’s Travel Stops reports having 610 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.