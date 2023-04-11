Love’s announces $1 billion investment in upgrades

Love’s Travel Stops is making an investment in updating many of its locations.

On April 10, the large chain of truck stops announced it will invest more than $1 billion to update 200 locations over the next five years as part of its Strategic Remodel Initiative. According to a news release, the upgrades will give the locations a “more modern look and open concept.”

Love’s says the locations that will be updated were selected “based on foot traffic, sales and store age.” On average, Love’s anticipates spending from $2 million to $7 million per location for the renovations.

“Investing in existing locations is another way Love’s prioritizes creating a first-class experience for customers,” Randy Swain, director of construction and remodels for the truck stop company, said in a statement. “Being strategic with how we update existing locations – and keeping them open during the process – strengthens Love’s commitment to getting customers back on the road quickly.”

Two locations, one in El Paso, Texas, and the other in Columbia, Tenn., are expected to have upgrades completed soon.

Love’s says that the stores will remain open during the remodeling process. The upgraded locations will be equipped with open-kitchen concepts, multiple restaurant options and updated Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations. The company also plans to add dog parks to locations without existing ones, as space allows.

As part of the Strategic Remodel Initiative, Love’s has identified three locations this year that will be updated via teardown and reconstruction. Those locations will be closed during the construction. The company says the three stores will “be reopened with an expanded footprint and new look and feel”.

In addition to the planned upgrades to existing locations, Love’s plans to cut the ribbon on a number of new locations in 2023.

In February, the company announced it would open 25 new travel stops and 15 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations as part of its 2023 strategic growth plans. The company also says it plans to open 30 new restaurants this year, adding to its more than 1,100 current restaurant locations.

The Oklahoma City-based chain of travel centers reports having 610 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combine to make the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers. LL