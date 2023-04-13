Love’s buys truck stops on Kansas, Oklahoma turnpikes

Love’s Travel Stops has added some truck stops on the Kansas and Oklahoma turnpikes by purchasing EZ GO from Carey Johnson Oil. Co.

The acquisition includes six travel stops on Oklahoma turnpikes, five on the Kansas Turnpike and 11 convenience stores in Oklahoma and Nebraska.

These are first Love’s locations on a turnpike, the company said in a statement announcing the purchase.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The EZ GO turnpike locations are expected to be branded Love’s in the next 12 months.

Professional drivers can find parking, diesel and DEF at the EZ GO turnpike locations, Love’s said. The retail operations have groceries, beverages, snacks, tobacco, gifts, fresh food, dispensed beverages and other consumer goods. Located with EZ GO are numerous franchise food concepts. The chain owns and operates the restaurant concept Back Forty Barbecue at two locations. The Back Forty Barbecue restaurant menu offers breakfast, barbecue sandwiches and barbecue dinner plates.

Diesel and trucker services are listed at these Oklahoma locations on the EZ GO website:

Altus.

McAlester, on the Indian Nation Turnkpike, Exit 66.

Chickasha, on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike (I-44).

Walters, on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike (I-44).

Chandler, on the Turner Turnpike (I-44).

Stroud, on the Turner Turnpike (I-44).

Muskogee, on the Muskogee Turnpike (state Highway 351).

On the Kansas Turnpike (I-70), there are EZ GO truck stops in Lawrence, Topeka, Matfield Green, Towanda and Belle Plaine.

Carey Johnson Oil. Co. is headquartered in Lawton, Okla., where there are a half dozen EZ GO gas and convenience store operations. It also has a couple of gas and convenience store locations in Lincoln, Neb. The company began in 1963 with the purchase of Runyan Oil Co., described as a two-man operation on the EZ GO website. The EZ GO convenience store concept began in 1981. The company started adding turnpike locations in 1985.

Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Love’s Travel Stops reports having more than 610 Love’s locations in 42 states and 22 EZ GO locations. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. LL

