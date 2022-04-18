Louisiana Senate panel backs double fines, camera use along Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

A Louisiana Senate bill addresses concerns about travel along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Currently, motorists are permitted to travel up to 60 mph along the Interstate 10 span in South Louisiana. Truck drivers are permitted to travel up to 55 mph along the span connecting Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Additionally, trucks are limited to use the left lane only for passing.

State law now authorizes fines of up to $175 and/or up to 30 days in jail for speed and lane use violations.

The Senate Transportation, Highways, and Public Works Committee voted on April 14 to advance a bill that would double fines for speeding and truck lane violations along the 18-mile span. Offenders would first be issued warnings before they are issued a citation for a third violation.

Sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, SB435 includes a provision to authorize use of enforcement cameras.

Cortez said change is needed to address safety concerns along the span. He told committee members that two years ago there were 203 accidents along the span. During that time, there were 55 injuries and two fatalities.

In 2021, there were 269 accidents, with 89 injuries and two fatalities.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would be responsible for placing additional signs along the roadway to alert travelers of the speed limits and truck lane restrictions.

There would be eight sets of speed limit signs placed on the eastbound portion of the bridge. Eight sets of signs would also be placed on the westbound side.

Additionally, six sets of “Trucks Right Lane Only” signs would be equally spaced on the eastbound portion of the bridge. The same number of signs would be posted along the westbound stretch.

‘Cat and mouse’

Cortez told committee members there is frustration with truck travel along the span. He referred to truck travel as “a cat and mouse game.”

“I come (to the capital) every day. What I see every day is 18-wheelers just playing leapfrog constantly passing each other so they can get to 70, 75 mph.”

Ticket cameras

Another provision in the bill would authorize the use of ticket cameras to monitor for speeding and lane-use violations along the bridge.

Cortez said speed cameras are the best option for enforcing traffic rules. He says it is not safe to put state troopers on the bridge to enforce traffic rules.

“They can’t sit on that small shoulder,” Cortez said.

He said the solution is to create behavior modification.

“Cameras are our friends, not our enemies. If you don’t want to get a citation, just go the speed limit. Stay in the correct lane.”

SB435 now moves to the full Senate for consideration. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Louisiana.