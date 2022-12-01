Landslide shuts down Oregon highway indefinitely

December 1, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

U.S. Highway 30 near Astoria, Ore., remains closed after a Tuesday night landslide dumped “at least 10 truckloads of rocks and mud” on both lanes of the highway around 10:30 p.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The landslide is suspected to be the result of heavy rainfall, and occurred in an area where landslides are often caused by such conditions, said an ODOT news release.

As of Thursday morning, crews were still working to return the highway to a condition safe for reopening after damage from the landslide.

Removing debris from the road and clearing space along the hillside for any additional debris, repairing damage to the road surface, guardrail and signs and potentially adding a temporary barrier and/or temporary lanes was among the work needed, said ODOT.

ODOT safety engineers and geologists will also ensure the highway is safe before the agency reopens it.

During the landslide closure, ODOT is advising travelers between the Portland metropolitan area and northern Oregon coast to use U.S. Highway 26, which it says is the best alternate route.

State highways 47 and 202 are also options for passenger vehicles. However, state Highway 47 restricts the length for commercial motor vehicles.

ODOT is asking drivers to not use GPS devices for detours that lead to less developed roads as it can be dangerous, especially in these severe weather conditions.

There was no timeline available for reopening U.S. 30 as of publication.

For the most up to date information, ODOT reminds travelers to visit TripCheck.com or call 511. LL

