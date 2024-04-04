Key Bridge emergency extended, IFTA waiver in place

The emergency declaration issued following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland has been extended through May 8.

As part of the extension, direct assistance now includes:

Transportation related to the immediate restoration of essential services at the Port of Baltimore.

Transportation of commodities re-routed due to the disruptions to vessel traffic into the Port.

Transportation of gasoline, ethanol, propane, natural gas, and heating oil from Maryland’s Curtis Bay terminal (within the Baltimore Marine Terminal area) for delivery to the following locations within Maryland: Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Frederick County, Harford County, Howard County, Queen Anne’s County, and Washington County.

Motor carriers and commercial drivers are now also granted emergency relief from maximum driving time up to a maximum of two additional hours.

In addition, the state has authorized a waiver of the International Fuel Tax Agreement requirements through May 30 to mitigate the economic impact of the Key Bridge collapse.

The IFTA suspension of licensing and decal requirements for motor carriers is to mitigate the economic impact of the Key Bridge collapse, said the document from the Comptroller of Maryland.

According to the waiver, some IFTA licensees located in the affected area may experience difficulty filing their quarterly IFTA Tax Returns by the April 30 deadline. The waiver of penalties has been granted for this filing period. IFTA licensees affected by this waiver must file their first quarter returns no later than June 30 to be granted this relief.

In 2023, the Port of Baltimore generated more than 51,000 jobs and over $5 billion in wage and salary income for Maryland residents, the Comptroller of Maryland said in the waiver.

The state’s comptroller is encouraging neighboring jurisdictions to waive their IFTA requirements for those hauling freight to and from a seaport.

At the Port of Virginia, a step-by-step guide is available online for motor carriers new to the port.

We would like to welcome new motor carriers to The Port of Virginia! Our team wants to ensure your experience is as seamless & efficient as possible. Before your first visit, please go to https://t.co/FYbrnv84Hb for a step-by-step guide on accessing our facilities. pic.twitter.com/OHH4NTCqO4 — The Port of Virginia (@PortofVirginia) April 1, 2024

Tools and resources offered include getting set up as a vendor, reserving a chassis, filing a claim and more. LL

More Land Line news is available here.