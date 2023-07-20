Kentucky enacts second emergency in three weeks

July 20, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

For the second time in less than a month, Kentucky officials have declared an emergency due to severe weather conditions.

In the latest order, issued on July 19, relief from hours of service is granted for any commercial vehicle providing power restoration and debris removal in the affected areas.

“Weather conditions have caused widespread electrical outages to a significant portion of the United States interrupting vital services and products and thus affecting the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens,” the order says.

Severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and damaging winds have resulted in considerable damages and economic loss, according to the emergency declaration.

These conditions also necessitate a waiver of stopping at all weigh stations for commercial vehicles assisting with relief efforts.

All other safety requirements remain in full effect.

Any driver operating under the authority of this order shall have a copy of it in the cab of the vehicle.

Ongoing emergency

A previous order issued on June 30 in Kentucky also waived registration requirements, in addition to hours of service and weigh station stoppages.

That emergency was set to expire on July 30.

Local utility companies estimated that the storm resulted in 330,000 power outages and damage to 150 miles of power lines.

More recently, Vermont issued an emergency granting relief from maximum driving time as the region deals with the threat of flooding. LL

