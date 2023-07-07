Kentucky emergency waives regulations through July

July 7, 2023

Land Line Staff

Hours of service, registration requirements and weigh station stoppages have been temporarily waived for drivers of commercial vehicles assisting with emergency relief efforts in Kentucky.

An emergency declaration, effective through July 30, has been ordered by Kentucky officials after “considerable damage and economic loss” from severe weather in the region.

Among the areas in the region seeing significant damage was Vigo County, Ind., which declared a separate local disaster emergency.

Duke Energy, a utility company serving more than 8 million customers in six states, estimated damage to 150 miles of power lines as well as 330,000 power outages resulting from this storm.

“Weather conditions have caused widespread electrical outages to a significant portion of the United States interrupting vital services and products and thus affecting the public health, safety and welfare,” the Kentucky declaration said.

Commercial vehicles responding to the affected areas in response to power restoration and debris removal are provided relief from the state and federal regulations mentioned in the order.

The following guidelines remain in place for the duration of this order:

  • All other safety requirements shall remain in full force and effect.
  • Any driver operating under the authority of this official order shall have a copy of the order in the cab of the vehicle. LL

