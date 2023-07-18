Vermont flooding leads to emergency declaration

Motor carriers providing direct assistance to the emergency relief efforts in Vermont have been granted relief from maximum driving time through July 25.

The “imminent likelihood of excessive rain combined with water runoff, flooding, erosion and resulting damages,” prompted Vermont officials to issue the executive order.

Gov. Phil Scott said in the order that the scope and severity of this storm may exceed Hurricane Irene in 2011.

“The current emergency demands swift action to achieve the necessary hazard mitigation, provide critical support response and begin recovery efforts to preserve public safety and property in Vermont,” Scott said.

Today I welcomed @SecretaryPete to Vermont to observe damage to our infrastructure caused by severe flooding. I’m incredibly grateful for the close collaboration with him and his team as we transition to recovery and begin to rebuild. pic.twitter.com/HCbzSifpqv — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) July 17, 2023

According to the emergency declaration, temporary regulatory relief is critical to facilitate the following:

Timely access to gravel and rock fill, asphalt and concrete for road and necessary infrastructure restoration and repair to secure the safety and protection of the civilian population.

Commercial motor vehicle operations needed to support emergency relief efforts transporting supplies, goods, materials, equipment and fuel into Vermont.

Transportation of materials and equipment

Professional service licensing flexibility

Direct assistance means transportation and other relief services provided by a motor carrier or its driver incident to the immediate restoration of essential services or essential supplies, said the order.

It does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries after the initial threat to life and property has passed.

Upon termination of this emergency relief effort, no motor carrier shall permit or require any driver used by it to driver nor shall any such driver drive in commerce until the driver has meet the requirements of Title 49 CFR 395.3 (a), (b) and (c). LL

