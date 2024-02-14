Iowa issues fifth extension of harvest proclamation

Iowa has issued yet another extension of its harvest proclamation that was first enacted last September.

The fifth extension of this order makes it effective through Feb. 23.

Under the Iowa proclamation, vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer and manure are allowed to be overweight without a permit.

This relief applies to loads transported on all Iowa highways excluding the interstate system. Loads must not exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight or the maximum axle weight and must comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

“Large amounts of agricultural truck traffic throughout the state (have) hastened the need for efficient and effective collection of the harvest,” the order said.

Rule change

In mid-December, a new FMCSA rule reduced the relief period provided during emergencies from 30 days to 14 days.

The agency said the change was made to ensure relief granted through emergency declarations is appropriate and tailored to a specific emergency.

Opponents, including OOIDA, countered that FMCSA has failed to provide sufficient evidence or an explanation in support of the rule change.

“We are unclear on exactly why FMCSA is proposing these regulatory changes at this time,” the Association wrote in comments filed in October. “The agency has no information that suggests that existing emergency exemptions have negatively impacted road safety.”

OOIDA, along with the National Propane Gas Association, requested action on a petition filed as well as clarity and precision to the final rule in a January letter to FMCSA.

