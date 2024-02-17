Podcast: Trucker on underride committee faces uphill battle

Doug Smith is often the voice of reason on the Advisory Committee on Underride Protections. He talks about how it’s going and if there’s a compromise ahead. Also, getting a ticket can be stressful, but fighting that ticket and being required to appear in court can make things even more difficult. And truckers often are known for stopping to help others in need. But sometimes, it’s the trucker who is the person in need. We’ll talk with two Iowa DOT workers who stepped up to help.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Trucker on underride committee faces uphill battle

24:52 – The challenge of appearing in court far from home

39:54 – Two Iowa DOT workers step up to help trucker in need

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA moves ahead with plans to study detention time. British Columbia announces the start of its speed limiter enforcement penalty phase. And a California trucking company gets implicated in a drug trafficking operation.

Trucker on underride committee faces uphill battle

As the only truck driver on NHTSA’s Advisory Committee on Underride Protections, OOIDA Board Member Doug Smith is facing an uphill battle. He is often a voice of reason in committee meetings as the agency considers a new mandate on side underrides. So how does he think it’s going? And is there a compromise he’d feel comfortable with? He answers those questions and more.

The challenge of appearing in court far from home

Getting a ticket can be stressful, but fighting that ticket and being required to appear in court can make things even more difficult. We sit down with the guys at Road Law to discuss the way the court process works and what happens if you’re required to travel for a court date.

Two Iowa DOT workers step up to help trucker in need

Truckers often are known for stopping to help others in need. But sometimes, it’s the trucker who is the person in need. On Nov. 30, two workers for the Iowa Department of Transportation stepped up to help a trucker in a bad situation. And if they had not, the trucker might not have made it. We’ll have their story.

