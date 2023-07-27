Indiana revises weight limit rule, fines

A new Indiana law covers enforcement of weight limits for overweight truck loads in the state. The changes took effect earlier this month.

One provision in the new law adds to statute a definition of aggregate loads.

Included under the umbrella of aggregate loads is sand, gravel, dirt, concrete, “other construction materials,” and any combination of the above material.

Previously HB1204, the new law specifies there would be no fine imposed for aggregate loads with up to a 10% deviation from the axle weight limit.

The state already allows farm commodities that include logs, wood chips, sawdust and bulk milk the 10% tolerance for gross weight and axle weight.

Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, told members of the Senate Homeland Security and Transportation Committee that shifting of aggregate loads causes uneven loading of axles.

Oversize-overweight violation penalties

Another change in statute covers fines for exceeding truck size and weight.

State law previously set fines for weight and dimensional violations at up to $10,000.

Indiana Motor Truck Association President Gary Langston told lawmakers the fine structure tops out at $10,000 for offenders with at least five violations. He added that once an offender reaches the threshold, each additional fine remains at $10,000.

“It stays at $10,000. It doesn’t matter if you go most of the rest of your career (without a violation) it’s $10,000,” Langston said.

He told lawmakers that one year ago there were about 120 trucking operations at the $10,000 threshold. He said about 80 more were added during the first quarter of 2023.

Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, said change is needed to address the exorbitant fine.

“What the bill does is relieves trucking companies of this huge burden of a $10,000 fine every time a truck is deemed overweight by creating a tiered system of fines,” Karickhoff testified.

Additionally, he said the Legislature’s goal is not to put people out of business.

“Our goal is to protect our roads, maintain the vital, important trucking industry that we have, and have a fair system of fines that doesn’t cripple our trucking business.”

HB1204 sets a standard $500 fine for a vehicle or load that is in excess of dimensional limits.

Escalating fines are imposed for excess axle weight violations. Specifically, loads overweight between 1,000 pounds and 5,000 pounds would face $500 fines. Violations ranging from 5,000 pounds to 10,000 pounds would result in $1,000 fines. Excess weight violations of at least 10,000 pounds would result in a $5,000 fine. LL

