Incident at Tennessee truck stop leaves four dead

Four people were killed in a series of stabbings and an officer-involved shooting at a truck stop in Knoxville, Tenn., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced.

Three victims of stabbings were pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was killed from shots fired by a police officer, the TBI said. A fourth stabbing victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

About 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an incident at the Pilot Travel Center along Strawberry Plains Pike in Knoxville.

“Upon arrival, officers observed at least one person with stab wounds outside of the store,” the TBI news release said. “A man, armed with a knife and identified by witnesses as the suspect, was also observed in the parking lot. Officers confronted the individual who refused to drop the weapon. At some point during the encounter, one of the officers fired shots, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

TBI said the deceased victims were Joyce Whaley, 57; Patricia Denise Nibbe, 51; and Nettie R. Spencer, 41. The name of the fourth victim, who was released from the hospital, was not released. The suspect was identified as Idris Abdus-Salaam, a 33-year-old truck driver from Durham, N.C., the TBI said.

Statement from Pilot

A representative of Pilot Travel Centers said the three deceased victims were employees.

“Today is a difficult day for the Pilot Company family,” David Hughes, senior vice president of sales, said in a statement on April 7. “We are devastated to confirm the loss of three team members and the injury of a guest after an act of violence at our Strawberry Plains, Tenn., location this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims.

“We are providing support and counseling to the families and our team. We are working closely with local authorities. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we will update you once it reopens. Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

TBI did not release any other information regarding motive or nature of the incident. The Bureau said it remains an active and ongoing investigation.