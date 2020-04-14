I-5 in LA to close to all traffic April 25-27 to demolish bridge

Interstate 5 will be closed to all traffic for 36 hours on April 25-27 in Los Angeles.

Road crews are scheduled to demolish the Burbank Boulevard Bridge over I-5, the Golden State Freeway.

The freeway will be closed to traffic in both directions from 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, to 2 a.m. Monday, April 27, according to a news release.

The full freeway closure on I-5 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. April 25, but beginning at 10 a.m. crews will start closing ramps and freeway connectors in the area. Some closures on southbound I-5 south of Buena Vista Street will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 24, and will continue during the daytime on Saturday.

The closed lanes on I-5 will open by 2 a.m. April 27, and all ramps and freeway connectors will open by 6 a.m.

Southbound I-5 will be closed at state Route 170 (the Hollywood Freeway). Southbound traffic will use southbound state Route 170 to eastbound Route 134 to southbound I-5.

Northbound I-5 will be closed at state Route 134 (the Ventura Freeway). Northbound traffic will use westbound SR-134 to northbound SR-170 or eastbound SR-134 to northbound SR-2 to westbound I-210 to northbound I-5.

Other freeway routes are available also.

Motorists are advised to avoid traveling on I-5 in or near the affected area starting at 10 p.m. Friday, April 24, until after 6 a.m. on Monday, April 27.

City streets will be open to traffic in Burbank, Glendale and the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles, but drivers are urged to use other freeways whenever possible and refrain from detouring on city streets when feasible.

All dates and times are subject to change.

The California Department of Transportation plans to construct a new Burbank Boulevard Bridge in about 14 to 16 months. The new bridge will accommodate more carpool lanes in both directions as well as other traffic lanes, bicycle lanes and a sidewalk.

