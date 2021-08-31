Hurricane Ida disrupts fuel supply chain

On top of the extensive damage to property, Hurricane Ida has also caused issues with the fuel supply in Louisiana and surrounding areas of the southeast United States.

According to an Aug. 30 Situation Report from the Department of Energy, Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, forced the shutdown of several pipelines, closed ports in Louisiana and Mississippi and suspended operations at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP).

The DOE report also stated 96% of the oil production and 94% of the natural gas production in federally administered areas of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico are shut-in, according to estimates by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. At least nine Louisiana refineries have also reduced production or enacted shut-in operations, the DOE report said.

Issues at the pump

The video below from the St. Bernard Parish Government’s Facebook page illustrated the level of demand for fuel at this particular Chevron station on St. Bernard Highway.

Operational changes and/or closures have also been reported at several Love’s Travel Stops, TA & Petros and Pilot Flying J stores.

Pilot activated its emergency response team last week and have been meeting daily to track the storm and guide operations, said Stephanie Myers, manager of media and public relations for Pilot Co.

“Safety is our top priority following Hurricane Ida as we work to restore service as quickly as possible to provide services to emergency personnel, professional drivers, utilities and others essential to recovery and relief efforts.”

Pilot’s logistics and transportation teams have brought in extra resources and drivers to help minimize any service interruptions, and the company believes they have ample supply to keep guests and fleet customers fueled, Myers said.

Emergency declarations to alleviate fuel supply issues have been declared in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi as a result of Hurricane Ida. LL