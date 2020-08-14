Grizzly Creek Fire continues to shut down I-70 in Colorado

August 14, 2020

Tyson Fisher

A section of Interstate 70 near Glenwood Canyon in Colorado remains shut down for a fifth consecutive day due to the Grizzly Creek Fire.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 to mile marker 140. Both westbound and eastbound directions are shut down because of the Grizzly Creek Fire. CDOT recommends the following detours:

  • Travelers heading westbound should hop on US 285 to US 50 and continue west to Grand Junction.
  • From I-70 westbound, use CO 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or use CO 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50.
  • US 24 from I-70 to US 285 to connect with US 50.
  • From Grand Junction, use US 50 east to US 285 and continue to Denver.
  • CO 13 and US 40 are open for a northern alternative route.

According to CDOT, both Cottonwood Pass and Independence Pass (CO 82) are closed. Cottonwood Pass is closed due to Grizzly Creek Fire activity and operations. Independence Pass is shut down after heavy traffic, combined with the narrow width of the road and vehicle length restrictions, created unsafe travel conditions.

Despite trucks not allowed on the road, several truckers made the attempt anyway. As a result, multiple vehicles towing trailers became stuck, forcing closures on the road.

Forest Service Road 400, Eagle-Thomasville Road, is closed due to excessive traffic and accidents resulting from drivers attempting to use this primarily dirt road as an alternate to the I-70 closure.

Grizzly Creek Fire detours
Motorists should expect delays as alternate routes are not accustomed to carrying traffic volumes as heavy as I-70. So far, there are no estimated times for reopening I-70 as of publication.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the Grizzly Creek Fire was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered large flames on the median of I-70. As of publication, the fire is covering nearly 15,000 acres near the Grizzly Creek rest area situated 5 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

The cause of the Grizzly Creek Fire is unknown as of the morning of Friday, Aug. 14. Bair Ranch, Sweetwater and Coffee Pot Springs are under evacuation orders. Dotsero is on pre-evacuation notice. There no orders for Gypsum as of Friday morning. Currently, the evacuation site is the Gypsum Recreation Center.

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group is reporting that weather conditions in the area remain very dry, making fire danger high.

For traffic updates, visit COtrip.org. Updates on the fire can be found at Facebook.com/GrizzlyCreekFireCO.

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

