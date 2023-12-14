Fuel prices are the focus of Washington state initiative

Voters in Washington state next fall are expected to get a crack at repealing a controversial cap-and-trade program that launched the first of this year. Higher fuel prices resulting from the program are a leading focus of the petition effort.

In January, the state implemented the Climate Commitment Act to require covered entities to reduce their total greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades. Specifically, industries that produce more than 25,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions yearly, as well as transportation-related gasoline and diesel exhaust, must reduce emissions to 95% below 1990 levels by 2050.

Initiative 2117

The citizens’ advocacy group “Let’s Go Washington” began a petition drive earlier this year to obtain 324,516 signatures required to qualify a question for the November 2024 ballot. The question would ask voters whether to repeal the cap-and-trade program.

After obtaining 400,000 signatures, the advocacy group filed Initiative 2117 with the Washington Secretary of State. Once the signature-verification process is complete, the repeal pursuit would be cleared to first head to the Legislature for consideration during the upcoming regular session.

If the issue fails to get the endorsement of state lawmakers, the repeal effort would head to a statewide vote on the presidential ballot.

Group pursuit to counter rising consumer costs

Let’s Go Washington argues cap-and-trade in the state is causing multiple problems for residents, citing higher fuel prices, increased grocery costs and price increases on other goods in the supply chain.

The advocacy group reports that recent estimates show Washington drivers are paying about 35 cents more per gallon at the pump due to the tax on emissions through the state cap-and-trade system.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the statewide average was $4.90 a gallon for diesel, Truck Miles reported. The U.S. average this week was about $3.99 per gallon.

“The Department of Ecology’s own estimates predict the prices will continue to go up for the next six years, reaching a dollar a gallon,” the group said. “In total, Washington drivers are now paying more than a dollar per gallon in fuel taxes.

Jim Walsh, chairman of the Washington State Republican Party, said Initiative 2117 is “a common-sense measure that can restore affordability and help create transparency.”

Standing firm on climate pursuit

Two leading Washington Senate Democrats said they remain committed to combating climate change and moving toward a clean energy future. Sen. Joe Nguyen of White Center and Sen. Marko Liias of Everett also said action is needed at the statehouse to address higher fuel prices since the launch of the state’s climate action.

Gov. Jay Inslee said it is time for “radical transparency” with oil companies.

“We should not yield an inch to these oil and gas companies that are now using [the Climate Commitment Act] as an excuse,” Inslee said in previous remarks. “Instead, we should hold them accountable for their outrageous pricing. We’re not against profits, but we’re against price gouging.”

Democrat-led legislation is planned for the 2024 session that Nguyen touts to increase transparency for fuel prices and oil company profits. He said it would also hold oil companies accountable for the damage to air, water and health caused by fossil fuel production.

“Washington is leading the way to a cleaner, greener future, and we can’t stop our climate progress,” Nguyen stated. LL

