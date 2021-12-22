FMCSA extends emergency declaration to help British Columbia

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended its emergency declaration made in the wake of flooding and landslides in British Columbia, Canada.

The order applies to Canadian drivers who are providing emergency services and essential goods. It allows them to bypass certain FMCSA regulations when passing through the U.S. to avoid road closures and areas of Canada that have been cut off.

Direct assistance does not include routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration.

The British Columbia government declared a provincial state of emergency on Nov. 17 because of unprecedented rain resulting in severe flooding and landslides. FMCSA issued an emergency order to benefit to Canadian drivers providing emergency services and essential goods.

The FMCSA emergency declaration was set to expire Dec. 23. Now it runs through Jan. 31.

All motor carriers operating under this emergency declaration:

Be Canadian motor carriers and drivers operating commercial motor vehicles required to be operated by drivers holding Class 1, 2 or 3 Canadian commercial driver’s licenses and emergency vehicles.

Must hold a valid National Safety Code certificate number issued by the appropriate authority in the base jurisdiction and a proof of registration in Canada.

Must hold a valid safety fitness certificate issued under the Canadian Motor Vehicle Transport Act and equivalent provincial legislation and have not been assigned a conditional or unsatisfactory safety rating by their base jurisdiction.

Motor carriers or drivers currently subject to an out-of-service order in the United States or Canada are not eligible for the relief granted by this emergency declaration.

Here is a PDF of the FMCSA British Columbia emergency declaration. LL

