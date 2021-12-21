Canada suspends NEXUS/FAST interviews indefinitely

The Canada Border Services Agency announced on Monday, Dec. 20, the suspension of all NEXUS/FAST interviews at enrollment centers in the United States until further notice.

The Canadian agency cited an updated travel advisory for Canadians to avoid nonessential travel outside of Canada because of the surge in omicron variant COVID-19 cases.

NEXUS is a program run jointly between the Canadian border agency and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It is designed to speed up border crossings for low-risk, pre-approved travelers into Canada and the United States. The FAST – or Free And Secure Trade – program is a joint program between the CBSA and CBP that enhances border and trade security while making cross-border commercial shipments simpler and subject to fewer delays.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reopened its U.S.-based NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers on Nov. 29.

All travelers to Canada by any mode of travel – including trucking – must submit their information via the mandatory, free ArriveCAN app. It became mandatory Feb. 22.

All eligible travelers to Canada are expected to complete a COVID-19 vaccine series at least 14 days before traveling. Just before Thanksgiving, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced that truck drivers will need to be fully vaccinated when crossing into Canada beginning Jan. 15.

In October, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it would begin in January requiring all inbound foreign national travelers – essential and nonessential – crossing U.S. land or ferry ports of entry to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination. LL

Other news from Canada: