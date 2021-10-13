Homeland Security announces border reopening in two phases

Next month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will begin allowing fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico to enter the United States.

The announcement was made Tuesday, Oct. 12, by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. It is part of a two-phase border reopening.

“In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for nonessential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” Mayorkas said in a news release. “Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy.”

As part of the second phase, the Department of Homeland Security in January will require all inbound foreign national travelers – essential and nonessential – crossing U.S. land or ferry ports of entry be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination.

“This approach will provide ample time for essential travelers such as truckers, students, and healthcare workers to get vaccinated,” the Department of Homeland Security advised.

According to NBC News, Homeland Security is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what documentation will be required to prove vaccination status.

Exact dates have not been provided for the phases in November and January.

Border closures for nonessential travel started in March 2020. LL