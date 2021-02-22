ArriveCAN app rule now in effect for truckers entering Canada

Canada’s federal government has issued a clarification on new COVID-19 reporting requirements at land ports of entry that went into effect on Monday, Feb. 22.

The new rules require everyone, including truck drivers, to use the ArriveCAN app to submit contact information and quarantine plans before entering the country. The changes are being implemented to help combat the spread of COVID-19 variants in Canada.

Last week, the Canadian Trucking Alliance expressed concerns over the rules in a statement urging the federal government to delay the implementation for the trucking industry because not everyone has access to a smartphone that will allow them to use the ArriveCAN app.

The Alliance reports that it received a clarification from the government on Friday, Feb. 19, saying that truckers will have three options to comply with the reporting requirement. In addition to using the ArriveCAN app prior to arrival at the border, truckers can also use the web portal version of ArriveCAN on any computer or internet connected device.

The third option is to make an oral declaration at the border. That option, however, is only being allowed for a short time during the transition to the new rules. The government has not yet determined how long that transition period will last.

Homeland Security extends border restrictions

In related news, the border restrictions between the U.S., Canada and Mexico that were put in place last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place for another month.

According to a notice set to publish on the Federal Register on Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Department of Homeland Security will extend the border restrictions until at least March 21. Travel restrictions have been in place since March 24, 2020.

Those restrictions apply to land ports of entry along both borders with Canada and Mexico. As with previous extensions, essential traffic – including commercial vehicles – remains exempt. LL

News anchor Terry Scruton contributed to this report.