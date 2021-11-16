NEXUS/FAST enrollment centers on U.S. side of border to reopen Nov. 29

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will reopen its U.S.-based NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers on Nov. 29. Centers in Canada remain closed until further notice. The centers had been closed due to travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 1 of the U.S. border reopening began on Nov. 8.

Beginning Nov. 15, conditionally approved applicants may schedule interviews at available NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the U.S. Appointments must be booked through the Trusted Traveler portal and will have dates available starting Nov. 29.

Applicants entering the U.S. to complete their interview must meet all applicable travel requirements.

In an announcement on Monday, the Canadian Trucking Alliance said it would continue to work with Canada Border Services Agency on the reopening of Canadian enrollment centers.

The agency also is warning applicants of a large backlog of applications yet to be processed by a limited number of open enrollment centers.

“In order to prioritize new applicants needing interviews, CBP is asking existing NEXUS and FAST members to refrain from booking an appointment at this time,” the agency said in a release.

Existing members are encouraged to renew their membership before the expiration date on their cards to maintain their membership privileges until able to complete their interviews at a later time.

NEXUS is a program run jointly between the Canadian border agency and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It is designed to speed up border crossings for low-risk, pre-approved travelers into Canada and the United States. The FAST – or Free And Secure Trade – program is a joint program between the CBSA and CBP that enhances border and trade security while making cross-border commercial shipments simpler and subject to fewer delays.

A recent audit by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General discovered significant flaws with the FAST program, including that potentially increased border security risks, by allowing nonqualified truckers into the program. LL