Canada to require vaccine for cross-border truckers

Beginning in January, truck drivers will need to be fully vaccinated when crossing into Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada announced last week that certain travelers, who are currently exempt from COVID-19 entry requirements, will be allowed to enter the country only if they are fully vaccinated with one of the approved vaccines. Those groups of travelers include truck drivers and other essential service providers, professional and amateur athletes, international students who are at least 18 years old, individuals with a valid work permit, and individuals who are reuniting with family.

“After Jan. 15, 2022, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign nationals will only be allowed to enter Canada if they meet the criteria for limited exceptions, which apply to certain groups, such as agricultural and food processing workers, marine crew members, those entering on compassionate grounds, new permanent residents, resettling refugees and some children under the age of 18,” the Public Health Agency of Canada wrote in a news release. “Exempt unvaccinated travelers will continue to be subject to testing, quarantine, and other entry requirements. Nonexempt unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign nationals will be prohibited entry into Canada.”

In October, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it would begin in January requiring all inbound foreign national travelers – essential and nonessential – crossing U.S. land or ferry ports of entry to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance said on Nov. 19 that it would be “pressing Canadian and American authorities for more time to prepare for vaccine mandates” announced by both countries. The Canadian Trucking Alliance said that “hasty implementation could spell even more trouble for the North American supply chain.”

Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said the requirement is meant to protect travelers and transportation workers.

“As we restart many aspects of our economy – including travel – vaccination will continue to play an important role in keeping each other and our transportation systems safe and secure,” Alghabra said in a news release. “No matter the final destination, ensuring travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 protects travelers and transportation workers.” LL